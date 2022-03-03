Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s previous close.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.41.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE AAV traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.58. The company had a trading volume of 623,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.28 and a 1-year high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.