Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Trading 8% Higher

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) traded up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.45. 19,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 477,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

