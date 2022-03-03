ADT (NYSE:ADT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. ADT updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. ADT has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21.

Get ADT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADT (Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.