Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,604 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $8.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $462.42. The stock had a trading volume of 64,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.70. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.81 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

