Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) & Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Head-To-Head Review

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Adhera Therapeutics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adhera Therapeutics N/A N/A -10,592.82% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 4.47% 23.53% 5.36%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adhera Therapeutics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adhera Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 0 6 0 0 2.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 43.58%. Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than Adhera Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Adhera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adhera Therapeutics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adhera Therapeutics $250,000.00 4.68 -$3.77 million ($0.60) -0.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $16.66 billion 0.53 -$3.99 billion $0.66 12.03

Adhera Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Adhera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Adhera Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Adhera Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adhera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

