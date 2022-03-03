Adam Schoenfeld Sells 33,000 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) CMO Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $17,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenlane alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $22,440.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $38,582.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $40,110.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $43,548.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $41,638.00.

Greenlane stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Greenlane by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Greenlane by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Greenlane by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 543,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,468 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Greenlane by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,010 shares during the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.