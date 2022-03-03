Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Acushnet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.43. 3,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,472. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Stephens upped their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,299,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acushnet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acushnet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

