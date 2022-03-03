Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Acushnet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.38. 699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.85%.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

