Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Issues Earnings Results

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ACHL traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $3.06. 374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,570. The company has a quick ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Achilles Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

