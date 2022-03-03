Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.37

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.37 and traded as low as C$8.32. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$8.49, with a volume of 1,492 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.94, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Accord Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Accord Financial’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

