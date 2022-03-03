Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

AKR traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. 464,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,134. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 230.78%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

