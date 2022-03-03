ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.41, but opened at $24.30. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 28,912 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.99.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

