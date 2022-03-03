ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Mizuho

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $33.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

