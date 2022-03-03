Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.02.

ACHC stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.69. 34,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,129. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

