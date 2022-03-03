ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of ABM Industries worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

