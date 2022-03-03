Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:AABVF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Aberdeen International has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

