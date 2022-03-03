Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Up 406.7% in February

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, an increase of 406.7% from the January 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE ACP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,565. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
