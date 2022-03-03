Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Up 608.0% in February

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 608.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE AGD opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.