Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Up 608.0% in February

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 608.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE AGD opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

