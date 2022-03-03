Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Randel William Woodgrift Sells 964 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ABT traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.36. 6,419,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,132. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,614,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $228,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,394 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

