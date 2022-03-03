Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer Sells 456 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ABT opened at $120.36 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.