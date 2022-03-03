ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.12.

Shares of ABB opened at $33.37 on Monday. ABB has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of ABB by 93.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 6.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the third quarter valued at $2,175,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

