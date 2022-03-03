ABB (NYSE:ABB) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

ABB stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ABB has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

