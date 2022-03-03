AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,587.31

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,587.31 ($21.30) and traded as low as GBX 1,045.10 ($14.02). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,085 ($14.56), with a volume of 29,561 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABDP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.23) price target on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of AB Dynamics to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,280 ($30.59) to GBX 1,850 ($24.82) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £243.22 million and a PE ratio of 82.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,553.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,721.97.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

