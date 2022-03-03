AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAON. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

AAON stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,488. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95. AAON has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $54,314.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $80,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,687 shares of company stock worth $614,524. 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,481,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AAON by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of AAON by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of AAON by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

