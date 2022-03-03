AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $58.56, but opened at $54.87. AAON shares last traded at $55.14, with a volume of 1,134 shares.

The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $54,314.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,687 shares of company stock valued at $614,524. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AAON by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,296,000 after acquiring an additional 163,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AAON by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in AAON by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 205,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AAON by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 314,531 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AAON by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.69.

About AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

