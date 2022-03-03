AAON, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AAON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAON has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AAON by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 260.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $54,314.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,687 shares of company stock worth $614,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

