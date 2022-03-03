a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. a.k.a. Brands updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

a.k.a. Brands stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. 12,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,164. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AKA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

