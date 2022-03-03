$985.96 Million in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) will report $985.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $975.50 million. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $927.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,353,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

