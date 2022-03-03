$90.65 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) to post sales of $90.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.10 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $377.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $381.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $401.54 million, with estimates ranging from $391.30 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,758,000 after purchasing an additional 156,322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,453,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 656,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,067. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95.

About e.l.f. Beauty (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.