$90.65 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) to post sales of $90.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.10 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $377.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $381.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $401.54 million, with estimates ranging from $391.30 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,758,000 after purchasing an additional 156,322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,453,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 656,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,067. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

