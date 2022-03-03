8X8 PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $622,656.27 and approximately $105,986.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000139 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002254 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003932 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000209 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

