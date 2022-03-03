$84.86 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) to report $84.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the highest is $85.66 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $76.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $370.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $373.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $415.54 million, with estimates ranging from $406.24 million to $423.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRHC. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $5.57. 1,151,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,286. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $539,947. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.