77,928 Shares in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of NeoGames as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NeoGames by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $20.74 on Thursday. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $456.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

