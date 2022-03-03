$72.31 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) to announce $72.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.22 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $58.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $342.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $359.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $217.48 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $229.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

OSUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 480,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,646. The company has a market capitalization of $552.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,286,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,068,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,871,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,332,000 after acquiring an additional 635,793 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,564,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 337,791 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.