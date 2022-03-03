7,036 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,744,000 after buying an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,692,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,224,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,919,000 after acquiring an additional 197,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE:PLNT opened at $84.94 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.