$7.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $7.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings. iStar reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,290%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iStar.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of STAR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,825. iStar has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iStar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,171 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iStar by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 37,852 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of iStar by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 998,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 104,664 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

