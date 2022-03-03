$66.48 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) to report sales of $66.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.55 million and the lowest is $64.07 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $48.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $283.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.74 million to $302.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $332.49 million, with estimates ranging from $262.43 million to $374.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 716,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,656,000 after buying an additional 1,775,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,689,000 after purchasing an additional 658,744 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,518,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,089,000 after purchasing an additional 301,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

