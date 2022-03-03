58,522 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Acquired by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,487,000 after buying an additional 2,501,445 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,083,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,237,000 after buying an additional 575,200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,392,000 after acquiring an additional 431,100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,773,037 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

