$55.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) will post sales of $55.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.78 billion to $57.31 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $45.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $249.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.72 billion to $256.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $289.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $281.87 billion to $303.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,380.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $7,743,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alphabet by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,691.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,752.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,819.03. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,994.00 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

