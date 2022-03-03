470 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $403.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,566. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $341.92 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $415.85 and a 200-day moving average of $416.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

