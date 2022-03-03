43,182 Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after acquiring an additional 181,074 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 105,089 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 71,937 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

MDXG stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $584.27 million, a PE ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $84,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,638 shares of company stock valued at $432,308. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.