$43.45 Million in Sales Expected for UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) will report sales of $43.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for UserTesting’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.76 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full year sales of $196.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.31 million to $196.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $257.74 million, with estimates ranging from $250.08 million to $262.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UserTesting.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USER shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 176,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,956,224 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,714 over the last 90 days.

USER stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. 28,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,564. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

