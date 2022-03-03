397,886 Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 397,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of TEGNA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in TEGNA by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

