3,498 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,498 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Perficient by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $144,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Perficient by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 117.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after acquiring an additional 292,383 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRFT stock opened at $106.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

