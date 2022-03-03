28,700 Shares in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 159,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 865,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 111,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after buying an additional 2,515,575 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ardelyx news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $95.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 143.87% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

ARDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

