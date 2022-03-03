$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will report $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the highest is $2.48 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PVH.
PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.
In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PVH opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.26. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $88.90 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.
About PVH (Get Rating)
PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PVH (PVH)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.