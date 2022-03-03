$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) to post $2.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,205 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,465,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

