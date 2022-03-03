1Spatial (LON:SPA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.67

Shares of 1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.67 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 42.26 ($0.57). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 42.26 ($0.57), with a volume of 2,164 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.94) price target on shares of 1Spatial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.74. The company has a market cap of £46.69 million and a PE ratio of -84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

