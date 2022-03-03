$194.25 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $194.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $194.50 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $197.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 239,873 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,641,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 225,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,535,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 186,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

