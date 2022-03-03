18,322 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,555,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,402,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,923,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,066,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $56.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

