14,889 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 276,981 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,845.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 141,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124,185 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 90.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $989,541.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,568 shares of company stock worth $2,107,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $45.89.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

